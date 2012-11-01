Hikers get swarmed by bees, one dies

PHOENIX, AZ – A hike with friends in Phoenix, Arizona turned deadly for one young man. 19-year-old Joshua Ruzsa and two friends wanted a good workout, so they decided to hike Camelback Mountain. When they walked off the trail to a steeper area to do some climbing, they were suddenly swarmed by bees.

Joshua tried to climb up the ridge to get away; but he lost his footing and fell 150 feet to his death. His friends took shelter in a recess in the side of the mountain and waited for help.

The Phoenix Fire Department arrived via helicopter and lifted the two hikers to safety one by one. Each hiker was stung more than 300 times but survived.

Dennis Ruzsa, Joshua’s father, saw the rescue on television but didn’t know his son and friends were involved.

Ruzsa’s loss is a loss for our country too. You see, Joshua and his friends planned to be Marines and were training for boot camp.