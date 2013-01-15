State representative files bill to allow Sunday liquor sales

AUSTIN, TX – Blame it on the Goose, Gotcha feelin’ loose, Blame it on the House,Or maybe Mickey Mouse.

Houston state representative Senfronia Thompson wants to let Lone Star booze hounds purchase liquor every day of the year, except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

“In 1983, we repealed the blue laws, but we didn’t repeal this aspect of it,’ Thompson explained. ‘So, I want to make sure that we are not still doing things that are anti-consumer, anti-free enterprise, and special interests.”

Not everyone likes the idea, though.

“I don’t like the idea, because it’s obvious that we all have families, and I believe that Sunday is one day out of the week that we have time for our family and church,” said Thao Phan, a Houston liquor store manager.

Wesley Gantt agreed. “I don’t really think that’s a good idea, you know. We have enough drunk people on the street already. I’m not in favor, I’m definitely against that.”

Rob Sigler also doesn’t think people need an extra day to buy booze. “I think Sunday is a time for families to be together and go to church. You have six other days during the week to buy alcohol, so I think adding one more day to the week is really unnecessary.”

But Alex Atherton doesn’t have a problem with the proposed legislation. “I don’t think keeping the stores from opening up on Sunday is going to help the society or anything like that. I think it’s fine. I would personally say let them stay open 24 hours a day if they want. If people want to buy booze, let them buy booze.”

One thing about the current law that’s hard to swallow is that can buy porn on Sunday, but you can’t pick up some liquor to drink while you watch it.

But thanks to Representative Thompson, that’s about to change.