Alcohol vaccine promises instant hangovers after just a sip

Posted 3:00 PM, January 30, 2013, by , Updated at 06:32PM, January 30, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Alcohol Consumption in America

Alcohol Consumption in America (Photo credit: GEEKSTATS)

SANTIAGO, CHILE – Scientists at the University of Chile want alcoholics to take a shot.

They have designed a new vaccine that will give anyone who drinks, even a sip of booze, an instant, severe hangover.

Just the thought of it makes you want to stick to water.

That’s what scientists are hoping.

They’ve spent a year in the lab designing the drug in an effort to tackle the growing problem of alcoholism in Chile and eventually worldwide.

A preclinical trial is scheduled to start on mice next month before being tested on people in November.