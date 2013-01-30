Alcohol vaccine promises instant hangovers after just a sip

SANTIAGO, CHILE – Scientists at the University of Chile want alcoholics to take a shot.

They have designed a new vaccine that will give anyone who drinks, even a sip of booze, an instant, severe hangover.

Just the thought of it makes you want to stick to water.

That’s what scientists are hoping.

They’ve spent a year in the lab designing the drug in an effort to tackle the growing problem of alcoholism in Chile and eventually worldwide.

A preclinical trial is scheduled to start on mice next month before being tested on people in November.