Are highly publicized attempts at rehab doing more harm than good?

Posted 7:24 AM, February 20, 2013, by , Updated at 11:31AM, February 20, 2013
HEBER SPRINGS, AR – Troubled country star Mindy McCready’s apparent suicide makes her the fifth alum of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab” to die within the past two years.

McMready tried to keep her recent return to treatment private, but word got out.

Which can make you wonder: do these highly publicized attempts at getting better actually do more harm than good?

A large part of the recovery process comes from the love and care of friends and family members – which can be made much more difficult when the public eye is on you.

“Unfortunately, relapse rates for adults are really high. Sometimes up to 80 or 90 percent within the first year of sobriety,” says Crystal Collier, a counselor with The Council on Drugs and Alcohol Houston.

An event that can be extremely difficult regardless of whether you’re in or out of the spotlight.