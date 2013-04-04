Kevin Ware speaks out about leg injury

LOUISVILLE, KY – Whether you saw the stomach-turning picture right after Kevin Ware broke his leg or you saw it a day or two later, you knew right away it was BAD.

That wasn’t the case for the Louisville guard.

“I’m just thinkin’ like my ankle’s hurt or somethin’ like that. And I look down at my leg and my bone’s six inches out of my leg, and I go into automatic shock,” said Ware.

Ware is still in a bit of disbelief, saying the scenario was the same team, the exact same play, the exact same player, just the opposite side of the court.

“When I went to contest the shot, it was like I normally always do. I kinda joked a little bit like I should have blocked the shot cause I jump so high, but I guess I just landed wrong.”

Despite having his shin split in half, Ware seems to be in good spirits.

“There’s a reason behind everything. I’ll have soon to find out what the reason is gonna be, but it’s just a process that I’m ready for.”

He’s also ready for Louisville to take it all the way. He said, “I’ll recover, and I’ll be fine, but we still gotta win this championship.”