Pay to Be Kidnapped and Tortured

Why on earth would someone spend hundreds of dollars to fly to Detroit to be willingly kidnapped and tortured? Good question, but people are doing it! In a city, with its fair share of crime, lies a controversial rapper Mr. Scrillion who has created Extreme Kidnapping.

“This service caters to the extreme sports adventurer who is bored with what’s currently available; this takes it to a whole other level,” says entrepreneur Adam Thick aka in the rap world as Mr. Scrillion. “If you don’t feel like you’re really being kidnapped and your life is in danger, then we’re not doing our job.”

The controversial service was recently brought to light after a GQ writer experienced it first-hand and wrote about his night of torture.

For $1,500 Drew Magary was handcuffed, duct taped, soaked, slapped and zapped with a stun gun (and more) by Thick, a convicted counterfeiter and his henchmen.

Now there are more affordable kidnapping adventures. Thick customizes each abduction and unlike an old-fashioned kidnapping, an Extreme Therapy hostage has the ability to call off the goons and abort the torture at any moment by uttering a preselected safe word.

As a memento, all customers get a video of willingly being held against their will.

The Michael Douglass film “The Game” provided the idea for Extreme Kidnapping.

I personally think this is sick and twisted, especially when people are actually getting kidnapped and tortured against their own free will. If I were to be kidnapped I’d only want it to be by a hot guy that I knew and whisked away to Paris or the beach.

And that’s today’s helping of the Online Dish with Maggie.