Could Lone Star College stabbings been prevented?

HOUSTON, TX – As another mass act of violence has made the headlines, we wonder what prompts people to follow through on rampages that could have been premeditated for a long time. This in light of Dylon Quick’s admission to Harris County Investigators he had fantasies of stabbing people since he was 8.

Dr. Michael Winters a Psychologist said, “There are a lot of people who might have fantasies, but they have the ability to stop and say, no, I’m not going to go forward with that. What was going on with this person that lead him to follow up with that, we don’t know.”

Winters suggests there are signs that usually tell when a person might be on a path to violence, but that more often than not, that violence is acted out as suicide.

Acts of violence towards others, at least in example of Dylan Quick are actually rare.

“There is increased pressure on young adults and young people, and that they may be reaching out in some ways to find something, that it’s really a cry for help.”

Winters thinks it may be everyone’s responsibility to be alert for people who could be seeking help.

“What hopefully will be the message of this, is how do we be more alert to people who are in crisis, and reach out to them before they act out in some terrible way.”

Still, that didn’t work with James Holmes, the Aurora theater shooter, as his psychiatrist warned police but nothing happened to prevent that theater attack.

You wonder if the Lone Star College attack could have been prevented.