Gallons of urine found inside Connecticut home

Posted 7:10 AM, May 1, 2013, by , Updated at 07:11PM, April 30, 2013
dangerNEWTOWN, CT – If you’ve see the show ‘Hoarders,’ you know that people hoard all sorts of things. Police in Newtown found gallons of urine inside one man’s home.

Acting on a tip, police went to search the home and when they got there, no one answered. That’s when they found that the back door had been broken in. They stepped inside and found numerous jugs of liquid. Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection did some tests and discovered it was urine; 200 to 300 gallons of it.

Officials say a contractor had to pour the jugs into barrels and take them to a sewage treatment plant. They say the homeowner will have to cover those costs.

Bet he’s pissed, eh?!