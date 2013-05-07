Take a look at Jackie Harris’ wacky Fruitmibile that’s over 30 years old and hear why she decided to take her art on the road.
The Fruitmobile hits the Art Car Parade
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
