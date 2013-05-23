Bacon just got better, made from stoned pigs

SEATTLE, WA – Hungry stoners up in Washington state are squealing with delight, with the news that farmers have found a way to cross marijuana with meat by feeding pot to their pigs.

Now that the Evergreen State is “greener” than ever, budding entrepreneurs are finding newer uses for their newly legalized marijuana. Besides smoking it, of course!

A joint venture between pot growers and livestock farmers has yielded a new cash crop: fat pigs! By capitalizing on how cannabis causes the munchies, the porkers are allowed to pig-out on pot plants. And with their appetites gone hog wild, the now fattened up “not so” little piggy’s go wee-wee-wee all the way to the slaughterhouse!

The bigger the pot bellied pigs the bigger the profit margin! A sobering reality for the swine, but the stoned-cold truth lies in the market place were sales for this pre-smoked pork are very high!

While some say the pot fed pigs taste more savory; the question of whether this other white meat contains any traces of marijuana is still out?!

So, will it be roasted pork tonight or baked ham. Their bacon might be making more money, but getting stoned from a sausage link? Yeah, when pigs fly!