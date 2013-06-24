Texas EquuSearch promises they will not give up

SANTA FE, TX – If you don’t know what EquuSearch is, you probably don’t live in Texas. This organization helps families find their missing loved ones.

“In 13 years we’ve been on over 1,300 cases,’ says Tim Miller, founder-director of Texas EquuSearch. ‘We found many, many missing people alive.”

But financial difficulties and theft of equipment and money have brought EquuSearch to the brink of collapse.

“The thing that hurt the most of course was Vernon Armentor that took all the money,’ confessed Miller, ‘because he was my daughter Laura’s boyfriend.”

Armentor, a former staff member, was arrested on charges of credit card abuse. Laura was abducted and murdered in 1984, what lead Miller to create Texas EquuSearch. But luckily, there’s still hope ahead.

“We’re getting donations in Facebook and we had a man yesterday that actually gave us a $3,000 check, and if we raise 3 more thousand dollars he’s ready to go ahead and match that.”

With well trained volunteers, all terrain vehicles and horses, Miller says EquuSearch will not give up: “We’re gonna try and live up to our promise we made to Laura and God that we will never leave a family alone if there’s anything we can do to help them”.