3 out of 4 American’s live check-to-check with almost no savings

HOUSTON, TX – How ya livin’?! If you said, “paycheck-to-paycheck,” you’re not alone! 76% of Americans are in that same predicament, according to Bankrate.com.

And it seems nobody has savings equal to eight months’ worth of bills like obnoxious financial guru Suze Orman suggests. Bankrate claims half of us don’t even have a three-month cushion. Folks we talked to around Houston were even worse off than that.

Jessica Murphey, who admitted she’s “getting over a little spending problem,” says she could survive maybe a month and a half to two months if she lost her job.

Joel Wiens, who was unemployed last year, but now works at Kroger, concurs, “Probably a month… a month or two.”

Matthew Milligan is less optimistic, “A month maybe… then I’d have to go find something else.”

Veronica Cook was the only exception. Slightly older than the Gen Y folks we spoke with, she says she could make it about a year if she lost her job today, “I don’t have any children… just dogs,” she says with a laugh. “They’re a little bit cheaper than kids, so that’s a plus for me.”

So what’s the secret to getting back on financial track?

Milligan suggests, “Not eating out as much… maybe cooking at home.”

Murphey agrees, adding a warning that would make Orman proud: “Stop buying things you don’t need. If you don’t need that new spoiler for your car, then don’t get it. Wait and save.”

Spolier alert– waiting kind of spoils the fun, doesn’t it?

Then again– there’s not much fun in being out on the streets, penniless, if you lose your job!