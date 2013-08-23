MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

SEC coaches drop Johnny Manziel to second team

Posted 2:00 PM, August 23, 2013, by , Updated at 11:57AM, August 23, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

johnnyBIRMINGHAM, AL – You can be the best player in college football at the end of a season, but apparently being a public butt head will drop you to preseason second team in your conference.

OK, maybe it’s not Johnny Manziel’s bad PR that’s got the SEC coaches thinking he’s second best leading up to this season. But they voted Georgia’s Aaron Murray as first team All-SEC.

That’s kind of surprising after the media (you know, the ones blamed for blowing the Johnny Football stories out of proportion) voted Manziel first team All-SEC.

It’s just a list, but it’s kind of a fall from grace for the Heisman winner.

But the season hasn’t started. Manziel still has the chance to prove people wrong.

That is, if the allegations that he got paid for autographs turn out to be false.