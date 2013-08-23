SEC coaches drop Johnny Manziel to second team

BIRMINGHAM, AL – You can be the best player in college football at the end of a season, but apparently being a public butt head will drop you to preseason second team in your conference.

OK, maybe it’s not Johnny Manziel’s bad PR that’s got the SEC coaches thinking he’s second best leading up to this season. But they voted Georgia’s Aaron Murray as first team All-SEC.

That’s kind of surprising after the media (you know, the ones blamed for blowing the Johnny Football stories out of proportion) voted Manziel first team All-SEC.

It’s just a list, but it’s kind of a fall from grace for the Heisman winner.

But the season hasn’t started. Manziel still has the chance to prove people wrong.

That is, if the allegations that he got paid for autographs turn out to be false.