Oklahoma water supply contaminated by red worms

OKLAHOMA – If you thought Houston water was a little ‘hard,’ consider what folks in Colcord, Oklahoma have to swallow. The town`s water commissioner says red worms are sneaking into their supply.

Needless to say, a strict no drinking order is in effect. ‘Don’t brush your teeth, do not cook with it, and do not drink it,” says Water Commissioner Cody Gibby.

The Department of Environmental Quality is helping the town run tests. Apparently red worms are not necessarily an anomaly, but they ‘are’ uncommon in Oklahoma.