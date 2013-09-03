MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

Oklahoma water supply contaminated by red worms

Posted 9:30 AM, September 3, 2013, by , Updated at 05:07PM, August 30, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OKLAHOMA – If you thought Houston water was a little ‘hard,’ consider what folks in Colcord, Oklahoma have to swallow. The town`s water commissioner says red worms are sneaking into their supply.

Needless to say, a strict no drinking order is in effect. ‘Don’t brush your teeth, do not cook with it, and do not drink it,” says Water Commissioner Cody Gibby.

The Department of Environmental Quality is helping the town run tests.  Apparently red worms are not necessarily an anomaly, but they ‘are’ uncommon in Oklahoma.