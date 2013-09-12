Family sues Six Flags over Texas Giant death

ARLINGTON, TX – Roller coasters have their ups and downs, but it’s safe to say no one saw this coming: you’re likely familiar with happened to Rosa Esparza. She fell 75 feet to her death after being thrown from the Texas Giant at Six Flags Over Texas back in July.

And now, a lawsuit has been filed by the victim’s family. The suit claims the roller coasters safety security light system malfunctioned during the ill-fated ride.

Now, the lawsuit isn’t surprising. (This is America, after all.) But you might think how much the family’s asking for is. Take a wild guess. The family is only asking for damages of at least a million bucks.

Meanwhile, the infamous ride is scheduled to re-open this weekend after being closed since Esparza’s death. This time, the ride has a few safety upgrades.

Wonder if those upgrades cost more than a million bucks?