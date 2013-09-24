MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

Obituary claims man could attract more women than a shoe sale

Posted 11:30 AM, September 24, 2013, by , Updated at 05:51PM, September 23, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BLOOMINGDALE, GA – If you didn’t know William Freddie McCullough, then apparently you missed out. At least, according to his obituary.

Freddie’s obit, which was published on savannahnow.com, describes a man who seemed to live life to the fullest.

The master craftsman from Georgia apparently hated vegetables and hypocrites, but loved fishing, Little Debbie Cakes and the ladies.

And the ladies loved him.

He’s described as a man who could “attract more women than a shoe sale at Macy’s”, but who also enjoyed popping wheelies on his Harley at 50 mph and telling stories that were 50 percent true.

So how did this ladies’ man get his ticket to the pool party in the sky?

The writer of the obit suspects, “Freddie died while rushing into a burning orphanage to save a group of adorable children, or maybe not, because Freddie liked to tell stories”.