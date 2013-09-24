Obituary claims man could attract more women than a shoe sale

BLOOMINGDALE, GA – If you didn’t know William Freddie McCullough, then apparently you missed out. At least, according to his obituary.

Freddie’s obit, which was published on savannahnow.com, describes a man who seemed to live life to the fullest.

The master craftsman from Georgia apparently hated vegetables and hypocrites, but loved fishing, Little Debbie Cakes and the ladies.

And the ladies loved him.

He’s described as a man who could “attract more women than a shoe sale at Macy’s”, but who also enjoyed popping wheelies on his Harley at 50 mph and telling stories that were 50 percent true.

So how did this ladies’ man get his ticket to the pool party in the sky?

The writer of the obit suspects, “Freddie died while rushing into a burning orphanage to save a group of adorable children, or maybe not, because Freddie liked to tell stories”.