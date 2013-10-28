People are paying to send teddy bears on vacation for them

TOKYO, JAPAN – You can pay to send your favorite stuffed animal on a whirlwind, world adventure.

If you can’t get away on vacation — send your stuffed animal instead. Yes, this is happening, and it is called the Stuffed Animal Tour.

The specialty service started three years ago and has so far sent nearly 200 stuffed animals on vacations across Japan, Europe, and the US.

Here’s how it works.

For a small price — $45 plus the cost of shipping, send in your stuffed animal. Then your toy will be taken on all sorts of travel adventures.

Each leg of the journey will be documented with photos, and those snapshots sent back to the toy’s owner.