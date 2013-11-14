3 shot outside Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH, PA – Another day, another school shooting.

It happened outside Bashear High School as class was let out for the day. Police say three students were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Cops believe there were multiple shooters who ran into the woods after the gunfire. Six persons of interest were found at nearby homes and taken into custody for questioning. Authorities won’t say if all six were students, but they are saying the whole thing could be related to a fight that happened at the school back in October.