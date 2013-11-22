Senate Democrats change rules to end Republican filibustering

WASHINGTON D.C. – There is more divide in Congress. Shocking, right?

This time the divide is over, well, divide.

Senate Democrats got tired of Senate Republicans and their filibustering, delaying and preventing votes on proposals.

“For the first time in the history of our republic, Republicans have routinely used the fillibuster to prevent President Obama from appointing his team or confirming judges,” said Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

So, they changed the rules. Before, it took 60 votes to end a filibuster. Now it just takes a simple majority, or 51 votes.

Conveniently, there are 53 Democrats in the Senate. This new “nuclear option” isn’t sitting well with Republicans.

“This is not a very proud day in the history of the Senate. In order to distract attention away from Obamacare, the Senate has just broken the rules in order to change the rules,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But isn’t this the politician way?