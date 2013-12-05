Mississippi judge denies same-sex couple divorce

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 11:30 AM, December 5, 2013, by , Updated at 05:27PM, December 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS – You often hear about gay couples wanting to get married, but you don’t usually hear about them wanting a divorce. But that’s what happened to one couple in Mississippi.

Lauren Czekala-Chatham and her former partner, Dana Melancon, tied the knot in California. But now they’re throwing in the towel and calling it quits. Except there’s one little problem. They live in Mississippi where same-sex marriage isn’t legal. Therefore, they can’t get divorced in the state. A judge even denied their request.

Their only option now is to file an appeal to the state’s Supreme Court. Until then they’re stuck in this legal limbo — together!