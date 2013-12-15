College basketball player hit by police officer while crossing street

DELAWARE, OH – Caroline Welker, a basketball player at Ohio Wesleyan University, is sitting on the sidelines recovering after a police car smashed into her.

Dash-cam video shows the cruiser slamming into the 21-year-old junior as she was crossing at the cross walk, Thanksgiving night.

The officer behind the wheel, Mark Jackson was reportedly on his way to a disturbance call at the time.

Officer Jackson was charged with Failure to Yield and paid a $135 fine without a court appearance.

This same officer was apparently also involved in another on-duty driving incident two days before.

As for Caroline, her father says she suffered a bad concussion and remembers nothing from that night.

Doctors say it could take months for caroline to make a full recovery.