College basketball player hit by police officer while crossing street

Posted 10:00 AM, December 15, 2013, by , Updated at 03:57PM, December 13, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DELAWARE, OH – Caroline Welker, a basketball player at Ohio Wesleyan University, is sitting on the sidelines recovering after a police car smashed into her.

Dash-cam video shows the cruiser slamming into the 21-year-old junior as she was crossing at the cross walk, Thanksgiving night.

The officer behind the wheel, Mark Jackson was reportedly on his way to a disturbance call at the time.

Officer Jackson was charged with Failure to Yield and paid a $135 fine without a court appearance.

This same officer was apparently also involved in another on-duty driving incident two days before.

As for Caroline, her father says she suffered a bad concussion and remembers nothing from that night.

Doctors say it could take months for caroline to make a full recovery.