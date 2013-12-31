MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

Canadians Turn Xmas Trees into Brew: Enjoy the Spruceskie!

Posted 9:00 AM, December 31, 2013, by , Updated at 03:21PM, December 30, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CANADA – It’s the same question every year. Should you go with a real Christmas tree, or a fake one?

While the hassle of a real tree far outweighs the benefits, our crazy neighbors to the north know a spruce is good for more than just hanging decorations.

Since the days of their earliest settlers, Canadians have been using Christmas trees to spruce up their beer.  A perfect way to combat those post-holiday blues.

The spruce, malt, molasses, and hops give it flavor, but its 7.5 percent alcohol content gives drinkers that holiday warmth down to the last drop!

Leave it to the Canadians to turn spruce trees into brewskies.