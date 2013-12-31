Canadians Turn Xmas Trees into Brew: Enjoy the Spruceskie!

CANADA – It’s the same question every year. Should you go with a real Christmas tree, or a fake one?

While the hassle of a real tree far outweighs the benefits, our crazy neighbors to the north know a spruce is good for more than just hanging decorations.

Since the days of their earliest settlers, Canadians have been using Christmas trees to spruce up their beer. A perfect way to combat those post-holiday blues.

The spruce, malt, molasses, and hops give it flavor, but its 7.5 percent alcohol content gives drinkers that holiday warmth down to the last drop!

Leave it to the Canadians to turn spruce trees into brewskies.