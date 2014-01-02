MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

This cheesy spinach artichoke dip is a fan favorite

Posted 11:45 AM, January 2, 2014, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

feelThis dip is a fan favorite. It is creamy, cheesy and super for company.

Spinach Artichoke Dip – Feel Indulged

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ½ cup scallions, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 14 oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped
  • 10 oz. package of frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
  • 8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup grated gruyere/Swiss cheese
  • ½ cup mozzarella, shredded

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F.

Melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the green onions, and cook about 5 minutes. Add the garlic. Cook for one minute, and then turn off the heat and set aside.

Put the artichoke hearts and dry spinach in a bowl. Add the scallion mixture, cream cheese, salt, pepper, Parmesan and gruyere. Mix well, and then transfer the mixture into a baking dish. Top with mozzarella.

Bake for 25 minutes. Broil for an extra minute to lightly brown the cheese. Serve with chips or toasted baguette.