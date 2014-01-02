This cheesy spinach artichoke dip is a fan favorite

This dip is a fan favorite. It is creamy, cheesy and super for company.
Spinach Artichoke Dip – Feel Indulged
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- ½ cup scallions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 14 oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped
- 10 oz. package of frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup grated gruyere/Swiss cheese
- ½ cup mozzarella, shredded
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F.
Melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the green onions, and cook about 5 minutes. Add the garlic. Cook for one minute, and then turn off the heat and set aside.
Put the artichoke hearts and dry spinach in a bowl. Add the scallion mixture, cream cheese, salt, pepper, Parmesan and gruyere. Mix well, and then transfer the mixture into a baking dish. Top with mozzarella.
Bake for 25 minutes. Broil for an extra minute to lightly brown the cheese. Serve with chips or toasted baguette.