This cheesy spinach artichoke dip is a fan favorite

This dip is a fan favorite. It is creamy, cheesy and super for company.

Spinach Artichoke Dip – Feel Indulged

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

½ cup scallions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

14 oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped

10 oz. package of frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup grated gruyere/Swiss cheese

½ cup mozzarella, shredded

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F.

Melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the green onions, and cook about 5 minutes. Add the garlic. Cook for one minute, and then turn off the heat and set aside.

Put the artichoke hearts and dry spinach in a bowl. Add the scallion mixture, cream cheese, salt, pepper, Parmesan and gruyere. Mix well, and then transfer the mixture into a baking dish. Top with mozzarella.

Bake for 25 minutes. Broil for an extra minute to lightly brown the cheese. Serve with chips or toasted baguette.