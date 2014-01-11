Repticon slithers into Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If you’re noticing a little more cold-blooded tongue action in Houston—don’t worry! Miley’s not in town…but Repticon is!

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, and other exotic animals are on display, and for sale at the Pasadena Convention Center and Fairgrounds.

Repticon isn’t just a great place to buy some of the rarest animals on the planet, it’s also a great place to learn about the not so rare animal life that lives right in your backyard… literally!

So whether you want to learn more about animal life outside, or bring a little bit of the wilderness home with you, slither on down to Repticon for an eye opening experience.