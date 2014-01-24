Galveston Restaurant week is coming to a close

GALVESTON, TX -It doesn’t take a rocket-scientist to realize there’s no shortage of seafood in Galveston. In fact, with so many places to choose from, the hard part is deciding where to go first. And with Galveston Restaurant Week coming to an end, you’d better make up your mind fast. And while it wouldn’t be fair to pick one place out of more than thirty restaurants participating, we’ll tell you this: you could to worse than the Saltwater Grill.

“You know, restaurant week is a great way to help raise money for the Galveston County Food Bank,” Saltwater grill owner Danny Hart tells us.

Fifteen years the place downtown has been serving up its own brand of Texas seafood. And they’re no strangers when it comes to giving back.

“Over the years we do stuff with the food bank, we do stuff with the Ronald McDonald House, we do stuff with so many different charities; every few years we’ll do a feed the homeless on Thanksgiving or Christmas.”

And it’s not for the reasons you may think. Chew on This: five years ago, Hurricane Ike devastated Galveston island. It was an eye-opener for everyone.

“This place was shut down nine months,” Hart explains. “The water level was to the bottom of the lights for over three hours so literally everything, I personally lost everything in the storm.”

Restaurants that participate give a portion of proceeds to the Galveston County Food Bank. And there are prizes for customers who participate also.

So if you want to do your part, you’d better get to eating. One more day and then it will all be over until next year.