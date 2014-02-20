5 Houston post offices to relocate

HOUSTON, TX – Times are hard all around. And no one knows that better than the U.S. Postal Service.

They’re closing the doors to five of the six Houston offices that were on the chopping block.

The goal here is that these offices will be relocated to other locations in their same zip code, somewhere the property cost isn’t so high.

And that one location evading the axe? Appropriately enough, it was a letter writing campaign to save the Southmore Station that took it’s head off the chopping block. But it’s not out of the woods yet. A decision has yet to be made.

Just know it’s not snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night messing with the mail route, it’s the Postal Service being more efficient and saving money on space, now if only we could push that message up Capitol Hill.