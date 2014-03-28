MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Chris Christie’s lawyers clear him of wrongdoing

Posted 2:30 PM, March 28, 2014, by , Updated at 12:28PM, March 28, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK, NY – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie hired a law firm to look into the George Washington bridge scandal and they found Christie had no knowledge of the incident in advance.

After two-months of digging, the investigation ended up costing the tax payers of New Jersey more than $1 million and they claim Christie’s former aide Bridget Kelly was behind the lane closures that lasted for several days.

Some democrats aren’t pleased with the governor’s choice of lawyers and are accusing the firm of simply white washing the whole ordeal.
Until a smoking gun, or more likely a smoking email can prove otherwise, we’ll just have to take this guy’s word for it.