Chris Christie’s lawyers clear him of wrongdoing

NEW YORK, NY – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie hired a law firm to look into the George Washington bridge scandal and they found Christie had no knowledge of the incident in advance.

After two-months of digging, the investigation ended up costing the tax payers of New Jersey more than $1 million and they claim Christie’s former aide Bridget Kelly was behind the lane closures that lasted for several days.

Some democrats aren’t pleased with the governor’s choice of lawyers and are accusing the firm of simply white washing the whole ordeal.

Until a smoking gun, or more likely a smoking email can prove otherwise, we’ll just have to take this guy’s word for it.