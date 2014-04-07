Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson denied entry to US

LONDON – British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson was headed to Los Angeles from London, when things got a little dicey.

She was stopped from boarding her flight and basically told to get back in the kitchen, because she wasn’t allowed to leave the country.

The U.S. embassy in London isn’t serving up the reason why, but the daily mail says it all has to do with coke, and not the kind you keep in the fridge.

Last year Lawson admitted to gettin’ down with some booger sugar on occasion.

Little did she know, her cocaine confession would come back to haunt her.

U.S. authorities can refuse entry for for various reasons, including knowledge of drug use and there’s no sweet talkin’ your way out of it.

Right, because there’s no other celebrities traveling with known drug problems.

But to put things in perspective; last year close to 370 people per day were refused entry to the U.S. How ’bout them apples.

Poor Chef Nigella, no doubt this whole ordeal has left a bad taste in her mouth.