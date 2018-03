NEW YORK, NY – Fruit of the Loom is launching its new boxer briefs for men with the help of The Naked Cowboy. The Naked Cowboy, whose real name is Robert Burck, is trading in his tighty whities for briefs.

He’ll stroll around Times Square, strumming his guitar wearing the new underwear. Meanwhile a gigantic billboard featuring him will hang from above.

No word on how much the deal is worth.