Mild hurricane season expected for 2014

HOUSTON, TX – Hurricane season is rapidly approaching and the experts are giving us hope for a slower season this year because of an expected El Nino.

“NOAA predicts the Atlantic hurricane season in 2014, will have a range of 8 – 13 tropical storms. 3 to 6 of which will become hurricanes, and 1 to 2 of those may grow in strength to become a category 3 or higher major storms,” said NOAA Administrator Dr. Kathryn D. Sullivan.

So does that mean we can put our guard down?

“They said it was going to be really bad last year and we didn’t have any storms, so I’m not concerned at all,” said Becky Shumate.

But going by that theory, knowing that meteorology is often no more than a guessing game, maybe we should all run for cover.

Don Depasquale said, “I think we’re due for a storm and you need to be prepared.”

“It seems like the last few have been so mild that it’s hard to be concerned,” said Alanna Childers.

And get this, scientists are turning to the fishes to predict hurricane intensity in the gulf. They’re fitting sharks, tuna, tarpon and billfish with tags linked to satellites. Knowing how warm the waters are where the fish swim may help forecast how intense any given hurricane will be.

Those sharks might just take a bite out of those storms.