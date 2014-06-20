England Fan Caught on Camera with Brazilian Girl during World Cup

All eyes are watching the World Cup. And I mean ALL eyes! So probably not the time to “play away”, if you know what I mean.

Take it from this guy. England fan, Carl Wenz, was caught on TV, during the team’s opening match against Italy, apparently flirting with a Brazilian woman.

Well, BBC Sporf noticed him trying to use his “game” and sent out a Twit pic with the caption: “An England fan asks for this Brazilian fans phone number mid-match.”

The tweet was heard round the world. People started responding saying things like:

@BBCSporf money on that he has a lady back home: busted

@BBCSporf I wonder if his wife back home will mind? ;-)

@BBCSporf I bet he’s married

The chap isn’t married but he is in a long-term relationship and is a father of four.

At least that’s what his friend Jonathan Greig is saying. He also said that he “would consider the interest generated by the picture hilarious.”

Wonder if his baby mama thought it was hilarious?! Looks like he has some explaining to do, which Wenz did to the Harlow Star saying, “The girl in the photo asked if she could have a picture taken with me, of which I said yes, her brother took the photo and I am seen looking at it on her phone.”

Whatever you say. Don’t hate the player, hate the game, right?! Just let this be a reminder to all of those “playas” out there, everyone is watching at the World Cup and they’re always watching on the World Wide Web. Probably best to keep your eyes on the ball, on the field, unless you want to risk getting kicked to the curb.

