Presbyterian Church votes to allow gay marriages

LOUISVILLE, KY – Getting’ hitched isn’t hard to do, unless you’re gay. There’s all kinds of obstacles like state laws, finding a baker to make you a cake, and good luck finding a church to do it in — until now!

The Presbyterian Church has announced that gay is okay.

They’ve voted to allow pastors to marry same-sex couples in states where it’s legal.

In case you’ve lost count, gay marriage is legal in 19 states.

The church also voted to change the language about marriage in the church constitution to ‘two persons’ from a ‘man and a woman.’

Pretty progressive stuff!

Reverend Michael Diaz, with the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church in Houston, thinks so, too.

“It gives a lot of hope to a lot of people who have been in relationships for quite a while, who’ve been expressing love that God has given them, and for that to finally be recognized by the Presbyterian Church speaks wonders, and speaks to the love of God,” said Reverend Diaz.

In order to take effect, the change would need to be approved by a majority of 172 local Presbyteries.

“Two million members are involved in that denomination, and so that sets a historic precedent, and it will move other denominations to really move forward and recognize marriage equality,” said Diaz.

Of course, not everyone is feeling ‘gay’ about this.

The Presbyterian Lay Committee protested the vote, saying the church ‘has committed an express repudiation of the Bible.’

With U.S. church attendance on the decline, isn’t it about time we start looking for ways to invite people in, instead of push them out?