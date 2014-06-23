MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
MUGSHOT: Montrose driver charged with murder after plowing through crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub
CAPTURED: Harris County inmate who escaped jail while awaiting ICE pickup

Why Pantene Wants Women to Stop Saying ‘Sorry’ All the Time

Posted 8:31 AM, June 23, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

I catch myself saying it more than I should, “I’m Sorry”. And I know that I’m not the only woman who does this. It’s a subtle gender issue that most women can relate to, apologizing too much. We often apologize merely for existing.

Well a new Pantene commercial is calling us out in a new ad dubbed “Not Sorry”.

The hair ad shows women in a constant state of apology. From the office, to public, even in bed. At the end, the ad shifts gears and women stop apologizing. The ad’s empowering message: “Don’t Be Sorry. Be Strong and Shine.”

I have to say I absolutely love this ad, maybe because I can relate so much. It’s amazing how much that five letter word, “Sorry”, can take away a woman’s power, and make her appear emotional and weak.

So ladies, stop saying you’re sorry. Be strong and shine, like Pantene makes your hair do. And having a great hair day is nothing to be sorry about!

And that’s today’s helping of The Online Dish with Maggie.

 