Why Pantene Wants Women to Stop Saying ‘Sorry’ All the Time

I catch myself saying it more than I should, “I’m Sorry”. And I know that I’m not the only woman who does this. It’s a subtle gender issue that most women can relate to, apologizing too much. We often apologize merely for existing.

Well a new Pantene commercial is calling us out in a new ad dubbed “Not Sorry”.

The hair ad shows women in a constant state of apology. From the office, to public, even in bed. At the end, the ad shifts gears and women stop apologizing. The ad’s empowering message: “Don’t Be Sorry. Be Strong and Shine.”

I have to say I absolutely love this ad, maybe because I can relate so much. It’s amazing how much that five letter word, “Sorry”, can take away a woman’s power, and make her appear emotional and weak.

So ladies, stop saying you’re sorry. Be strong and shine, like Pantene makes your hair do. And having a great hair day is nothing to be sorry about!

