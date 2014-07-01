× Kid bites into a deep-fried paper towel at KFC

KILLINGWORTH, ENGLAND – Seven-year-old, Oliver got a taste he’ll never forget after he bit into a piece of chicken from a KFC in Killworth, England.

Something didn’t feel, or taste right, when Oliver discovered a deep fried paper towel between the batter.

As far as he’s concerned, KFC now stands for Kentucky Fried Cloth.

The kid was terrified, lost his appetite, and doesn’t want to go back to KFC ever.

Oliver’s step-mom, Krystal Henderson, complained to KFC, saying anything could have been on the paper towel, like bleach.

KFC apologized and offered a refund with a free meal. Sounds like the franchise is trying to wing this one.