Soccer referee dies after being punched in game

DETROIT, MI – Fouls are often committed on sports fields, but on a Michigan soccer field, a crime was committed and it could end up being murder.

It happened at an adult soccer game in southwest suburb of Detroit.

The game turned tragic after one of the players had a violent reaction to being ejected.

Referee John Bieniewicz threw Baseel Abdul Amir Saad out of the game after he tripped another player.

Witnesses say Saad then ran up to Bieniewicz and socked him right in the throat, the poor ref fell to the ground without raising his arms and suffered a terrible head injury from the impact.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Adult soccer should be about friendly competition — not deadly consequences.