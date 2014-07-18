Woman stuffs foil filled with crack inside her vagina

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 6:46 PM, July 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WABASSO, FL – We said it before, but we’ll say it again: drugs are bad! But sometimes you don’t even have to inject, snort, smoke or whatever for drugs to hurt you. Jennifer Renee Crosby knows that first hand.

It all started when police pulled over Jennifer and the guy she was with. When police asked her to get out of the car, they noticed she was shaking. Cops searched the car and asked Jennifer if she had any drugs in the car. She said no, and she wasn’t lying because the drugs were inside her. It wasn’t just nerves making Jennifer shake. She was in pain too because the crack was wrapped up in foil, and inside her you-know-what.

Jennifer took the drugs out and she was arrested.

That’s how she became our Dumbass of the Day!