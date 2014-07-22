The Simpsons marathon will air all 552 episodes

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re a Simpsons fan, you could be in for a big treat, starting August 21st and ending September 1st, ‘The Simpsons’ re-runs will air all 552 episodes in order

This could be the longest TV marathon in history.

All will be available online thanks to a website called ‘Simpsons World,” which launches in October.

Sad for our northern neighbors, though. Canada has been blocked from the website due to exclusive cable rights.

One downer though, Simpsons fans are miffed at the very suggestion that the show’s producer could be killing off Krusty the clown, but nothing’s set in stone quite yet.