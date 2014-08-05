× Teens break into a home, caught baking marijuana brownies by police

COLLEGEVILLE, PA – A house break-in turns into an illegal bake-off. Two Pennsylvania teens are in trouble with the law after the duo allegedly broke into a home to burglarize it, only to end up making pot brownies inside the homestead instead! Here’s how the high crime went down.

State police say the owners of the house, which is located in a suburb of Philadelphia were on vacation when they started getting calls from neighbors about their home being broken into. When cops arrived, they caught the two 17 year old males making the marijuana munchies. Nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven, unless that something is illegal, in which case you’ll promptly get arrested by the police.

The aspiring bakers allegedly had two pounds of marijuana on them. Hey, brownie points to them for at least they bringing their own ingredients! The boys have been charged in juvenile court. When the homeowners got back, they found their kitchen was a mess and the whole house smelled like pot.