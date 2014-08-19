Stress at work could raise the risks of developing diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNICH, GERMANY - Do you work well under pressure? Let's see what your blood has to say about that. German researchers suggest stress at work could raise the risks of developing type 2 diabetes by 45%.

How do you like your four cups of coffee per day now? Scientists at the Institute of Epidemiology in Munich followed more than 5,000 working men and women over a 12-year period. 300 of them -who were previously healthy- developed type 2 diabetes.

Aside from measuring body mass index and quizzing them on family medical history, researchers found that excessive stress at work could upset the body's glucose levels, thus increasing the risks of heart disease, stroke, blindness and amputations. Gees… I'll take Splenda, thanks.

So, tell your mom it's a matter of life and death. Perhaps she can convince your boss to go easy on you from now on. With all that yelling, she might even help you get a raise. That wouldn't hurt either.