OKLAHOMA - Cameras were rolling when a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, in Oklahoma, caught KAUT anchors Emily Sutton and Lacey Lett off guard.

They proceeded to get overly excited, even pointing to the lights shaking up above.

This isn't the first time a quake has hit during a newscast, two KTLA anchors had to seek shelter underneath the anchor desk, during a quake in March.