Houston middle school students injured when bus crashes into tree

Posted 5:03 PM, August 26, 2014
HOUSTON - The first week of school can be a bumpy start for some, but not as bumpy as it was for these kids.

A bus, on its way to Paul Revere Middle School veered off the road and smacked into a tree Tuesday morning.

It happened right along Briar Forest and Tanglewilde in west Houston.

The Houston Fire Department says twenty eight people were on the bus, and twenty of them, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

Hopefully, the rest of the school is a much smoother ride.