Flash floods sweep through the Southwest, 2 dead in Arizona

PHOENIZ, AZ - Places like Arizona and Nevada turned into a water world, but in this case it wasn't fun and games.

Flash floods swept through the southwest, killing two women in Arizona and left up to two hundred kids trapped in an elementary school in Nevada.

At least 5,000 people in the Phoenix area are without power after the city got more than six inches of rain in just 24 hours.

Over in India, things aren't looking good either.

Monsoon rains in Northern India and Pakistan caused heavy flooding and so far, at least 350 people have died.

Thousands are still stranded and rescuers are overwhelmed by the size of the disaster.