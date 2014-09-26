Texas girl plays on middle school football team

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 10:30 AM, September 26, 2014
GLADEWATER, Tx. -- Paige Smith is a real modern day gal. Her kind of "dressing up" is in full pads!

The 13-year old from Gladewater, Texas outside of Dallas, finally got a spot on her school's 8th grade football team, basically because she wouldn't take no for an answer.

“They were like no way, you're going to get yourself ran over and all of a sudden I’m running them over," says Smith.

“This is my 24th year coaching and I've never had a girl play," says Scott Clower, the 8th grade football coach.

Smith says on her first play,  she made a boy cry.

"It was my first tackle, but I felt kind of good tackling him because he was twice my size," she says.

You go girl.