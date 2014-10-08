Man trying to visit every Starbucks in the world

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
HOUSTON, Tx. -- In Houston, we love our Starbucks. We love Starbucks so much that we built one right across the street from another.

One Houston man is attempting to visit *every* Starbucks in the world. His name is Winter, and his extreme hobby takes him around the globe.

Winter said,  "Back in 1997 with 1,500 stores in just four countries, it seemed completely possible yet challenging."

Now there are over 20,000 locations and Winter has managed to make it to nearly 12,000 of them.

He lives out of his car, doing contract computer programming which funds his global trek.

Starbucks isn't the only thing on Winter's mind. He donates to charity and encourages supporting independent coffee shops.

Winter said, "Yes, I will go back to London to visit the half a dozen new Starbucks that have opened there, but in my mind as I get off that plane... I will be visiting that independent coffee shop that I haven't gotten to yet."