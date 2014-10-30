Lyft may lift off, right out of Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas -- Need a lift? You might have to wait a little longer!

Lyft, one of the two companies offering paid rides in the city, outside of bus and taxi services, may pull out of Houston. The reason for leaving is they don't agree with the new city ordinance that takes effect next week.

Lara Cottingham with Houston's Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department explained, "Sounds a little bit like they want to have their cake and eat it too. They want to operate legally, they just don`t want to come in and get licenses."

The new regulations, in order to get a license, require specific backround checks, drug testing and physicals. Regulations that Lyft says are "...unnecessarily time consuming and costly for drivers and expensive for taxpayers."

"If Lyft would like to ask City Council to go back and change the city ordinance they spent eight months working on, that`s up to City Council." according to Cottingham.

David Estrada, Lyft Vice President of Government Relations countered, "We made clear our opposition to the ordinance before it passed, and the reason we oppose it, is because it's not going to permit actual ride sharing to exist here in Houston."

But in the end, wouldn`t you feel better knowing the person who`s chauffering you around is fit to sit behind the wheel?