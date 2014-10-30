Woman pretends to order pizza, actually dials 911 to tell of domestic abuse

A Reddit thread is going viral after a 911 dispatcher claims to have received a call from a woman who was pretending to order a pizza when in reality she was trying to alert police to a domestic violence situation.
Here's how that post reads:
I had a call that started out pretty dumb, but was actually pretty serious:
"911, where is you emergency?"
"123 Main St."
"Ok, what's going on there?"
"I'd like to order a pizza for delivery." (oh great, another prank call).
"Ma'am, you've reached 911"
"Yeah, I know. Can I have a large with half pepperoni, half mushroom and peppers?"
"Ummm…. I'm sorry, you know you've called 911 right?"
"Yeah, do you know how long it will be?"
"Ok, Ma'am, is everything ok over there? do you have an emergency?"
"Yes, I do."
"..And you can't talk about it because there's someone in the room with you?" (moment of realization)
"Yes, that's correct. Do you know how long it will be?"
"I have an officer about a mile from your location. Are there any weapons in your house?"
"Nope."
"Can you stay on the phone with me?"
"Nope. See you soon, thanks"
As we dispatch the call, I check the history at the address, and see there are multiple previous domestic violence calls. The officer arrives and finds a couple, female was kind of banged up, and boyfriend was drunk. Officer arrests him after she explains that the boyfriend had been beating her for a while. I thought she was pretty clever to use that trick. Definitely one of the most memorable calls.
Buzzfeed News reports the comment posted was written by Keith Weisinger, who worked as a police dispatcher for three years between 2004–06 before attending law school. Weisinger said he never found out what happened to the woman after she called.
The Reddit thread only recently became viral after being posted months ago.