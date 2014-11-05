It seems every big Hollywood movie season there is another reboot of a popular franchise or some producer is trying to make a beloved part of our childhood a new hot property. Craig talked to film fans about things that should and shouldn't be turned into movies. Craig is still waiting on a decent Stretch Armstrong movie. Paging Ryan Gosling!
What’s with Hollywood reboots this days?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
