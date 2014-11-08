Are beards hurting razor business?

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK, New York - Razor sales are getting shaved!

If you're following Ryan Fitzpatrick's fuzzy-faced-fad for no-shave-November, then  you could be contributing to this hairy problem.

The Washington Post says American spending on shaving razors and blades fell to $2.3 billion last year,  the lowest since the recession.

Since 2012, the U.S. market for replacement blades has dropped by $85 million.

Shaving analysts (apparently there's really such a thing) say men are tired of spending more and more money each year to keep up with the so-called best blades on the market, and instead they're rocking whiskers and stacking cash.

Another contributing factor, more workplaces are allowing men to bust out the bushiness,  so man-scaping the face isn't as big of a priority in the professional world.

So, no matter how you slice it, beards are causing a hairy situation for the shaving industry, and that's the latest buzz on the fuzz!