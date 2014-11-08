Are beards hurting razor business?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, New York - Razor sales are getting shaved!

If you're following Ryan Fitzpatrick's fuzzy-faced-fad for no-shave-November, then you could be contributing to this hairy problem.

The Washington Post says American spending on shaving razors and blades fell to $2.3 billion last year, the lowest since the recession.

Since 2012, the U.S. market for replacement blades has dropped by $85 million.

Shaving analysts (apparently there's really such a thing) say men are tired of spending more and more money each year to keep up with the so-called best blades on the market, and instead they're rocking whiskers and stacking cash.

Another contributing factor, more workplaces are allowing men to bust out the bushiness, so man-scaping the face isn't as big of a priority in the professional world.

So, no matter how you slice it, beards are causing a hairy situation for the shaving industry, and that's the latest buzz on the fuzz!