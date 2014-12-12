Bob Jones University, Justice Department studies show high level of campus sex assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, South Carolina – Sex and college students have been around since, well, there’s been sex and college students.

Rolling Stone got everyone hot and bothered about campus sexual assault after reporting on an alleged gang rape in a frat house at the University of Virginia.

Even though the magazine has since backed away from the story, the article showed how UVA administrators fail to follow through on sex assault allegations.

Now, Bob Jones University is facing the realities that sexual assaults occur on the evangelical Christian campus, and that BJU administrators may be trying to cover them up.

The 300-page “Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment” goes back nearly 40 years.

The independent investigation found nearly half of sexual assault victims interviewed said employees discouraged them from telling police. And, some of them even blamed the victims.

The Justice Department just released the results of its study of campus sexual assaults from 1995 to 2013 that found 80 percent of female victims do not report their assaults to police.

The findings also show non-students were more likely to be victims than students.

A BA or BS should not have to come with PTSD.