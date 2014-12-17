Nasty dental students form sexist group on Facebook

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 7:15 PM, December 17, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ONTARIO, Canada – For some people, clowns are both funny and evil. But clowns are not the only ones like that.

For some, it might be dentists.

Many of us only see a dentist when there’s something wrong, which usually leads to more discomfort or pain.

But to a Canadian dental college, the pain is coming from some nasty dental students.

A dozen dirty dentists-to-be at Delhousie University belonged to a Facebook group, a sort of un-gentlemanly gentleman’s club, where they voted on what co-ed they’d like to have for more than an oral exam. And another defined his special tool as something to convert lesbians and virgins into productive members of society.

There were also comments about drugging and raping women.

In a bit of irony, an online petition calls for the university to expel the students for their online activity. But administrators are keeping their mouth shut right now.

Here’s a suggestion: treat ‘em like rotten teeth and give ‘em a good yanking, without drugs, of course.